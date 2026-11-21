Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau and Prime Minister Bart De Wever met for three hours on Friday evening, according to information obtained by Belga from a well-placed source.

The meeting came after talks on Sunday over a €10 billion budget consolidation package collapsed completely.

Within the core cabinet, Vooruit was the only party unwilling to continue on the basis of the proposed table. Tensions in the coalition then worsened the following day after sharp remarks from the socialists.

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In particular, comments by Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke did little to calm the situation.

Over the past week, De Wever held discreet talks with the other governing parties, but not with Vooruit. No invitation has yet been issued for a new meeting of the core cabinet.

Rousseau said on Friday that there had been contact with N-VA chair Valerie Van Peel.

It remains unclear what Rousseau and De Wever discussed during their Friday evening meeting.

The prime minister is due to report back to the King again on Monday.