Burglars broke into Buntinx jewellers on Ophovenstraat in Gruitrode, Oudsbergen, overnight from Friday to Saturday, and the amount stolen is not yet known.

The intruders forced open a shutter to get into the shop. The jeweller remained closed on Saturday.

Local police from the Carma zone attended the scene to carry out the first findings, and an investigation has been launched.

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The Limburg public prosecutor’s office confirmed that an inquiry is under way into the break-in, but said it could not provide details about how the burglary was carried out or any other specifics.

A forensic team has been called in to conduct a full trace evidence examination.

Police said the burglars did manage to steal items, although the scale of the theft remains unclear.

Another jeweller, on Stalenstraat in Waterschei, Genk, was also targeted in a break-in on 9 November. In that case, thieves used a jack to force open a shutter before stealing jewellery and gold.