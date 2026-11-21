A 41-year-old man sentenced in Belgium to 40 months in prison for his role in a hostage-taking in Borgerhout has been extradited from Spain and is now being held in Antwerp prison, Antwerp local police said on Saturday.

The case dates back to February 2024. On 31 August, the Antwerp Court of Appeal sentenced the man to 40 months in prison and ordered his immediate arrest.

The prosecutor-general’s office then issued a detention order and a European Arrest Warrant. However, the man was not found straight away.

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Antwerp police were tasked with actively tracing him. Working with the Spanish authorities, they arrested him in Bilbao on 25 September.

He was extradited to Belgium last week. After arriving, he was transferred to Antwerp prison to serve his sentence.