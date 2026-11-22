More than half of newly opened food businesses failed their first inspection by Belgium’s food safety agency, prompting increased efforts to help start-ups comply with hygiene and food safety rules.

In October, inspectors from the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) visited 1,675 food businesses they had never inspected before.

The campaign targeted businesses selling directly to consumers, including restaurants, large-scale kitchens, shops, snack bars, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers and other food outlets.

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Overall, 52.9% received an unfavourable result. Most of the shortcomings were relatively minor, such as poor cleanliness on surfaces not directly in contact with food, including windows and floors.

Inspectors also identified problems with protecting food from contamination, including packaging that was not properly sealed and incorrect storage.

Warnings were issued to 46.2% of the businesses inspected, while 6.6% were issued with an official report. Sixteen businesses were temporarily closed after inspectors found a serious risk to food safety.

“This campaign has clearly proved its value: nearly half of the new businesses are already on the right track, while the others need extra guidance,” said Hélène Bonte of the FASFC. “It is important that new operators become familiar as quickly as possible with the rules they must apply every day.”

The nationwide operation was the first coordinated inspection campaign of its kind aimed at newly opened food businesses.

The agency announced the campaign in advance on its website, where start-ups can find practical information on food safety requirements.

“This first coordinated campaign combines inspection with guidance,” said Employment Minister David Clarinval. “In this way, we protect consumers while also giving new entrepreneurs the tools to work sustainably.”