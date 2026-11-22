A spectator allegedly confronted 17-year-old Oud-Heverlee Leuven player Khadiya De Ceuster on the pitch after Saturday’s 1-1 Women’s Pro League draw with La Louvière, prompting investigations into reported racist abuse.

The incident happened just after the final whistle in the tenth-round match. Television images appeared to show a woman coming down from the stands and approaching De Ceuster after the Leuven player had been sent off.

OHL forward Jada Conijnenberg, who scored her side’s goal from the penalty spot, reported the incident and said it involved racist behaviour. The Dutch attacker said it was regrettable that such things could still happen, particularly if the person involved was the parent of an opposition player.

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In a statement, the Pro League said it was treating the matter very seriously and was awaiting further details about the circumstances of the incident.

It said that if racist behaviour was confirmed, it would condemn it in the strongest possible terms and do everything possible to ensure those responsible were held accountable. The league added that racism has no place in Belgian football.

La Louvière also said it had been made aware of alleged acts of violence and racism and had opened an internal investigation.

The club said such behaviour was contrary to the values it seeks to uphold every day: respect, inclusion and fair play, both on the pitch and in the stands. It said there was no place for such conduct at its stadium or in football, and that it would work with the Pro League authorities to establish the facts and take appropriate action against those responsible.

La Louvière added that it firmly condemns all forms of physical or verbal violence, racism and any other form of discrimination, and said it would continue working to ensure the Easi Arena remains a safe, healthy and welcoming place for all football supporters.