Police investigating metal thefts in the Port of Antwerp have seized more than a tonne of copper and other metals, as well as €53,000 in cash, and dismantled a small theft network and a suspected receiver in Mechelen, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said.

The case emerged on 11 October, when four suspects were caught in the act during a metal theft at the BASF site on Scheldelaan in Antwerp. Their van was seized.

The investigation then led officers to a suspected buyer in Mechelen, where police carried out a house search on 5 November.

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During the search, police seized the metals, the cash and a van loaded with old computer circuit boards.

The suspected buyer is being investigated not only for handling stolen goods, but also for alleged environmental offences, undeclared labour and tax evasion.

According to prosecutors, the stolen metals were resold to metal dealers and recycling companies in Belgium and the Netherlands.

At least one buyer is also suspected of breaching anti-money laundering rules by paying cash for scrap metal, which has been banned since April 2024.

The investigation into the buyers involved is still ongoing.