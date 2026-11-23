While the one-year bond is unlikely to outpace inflation, which is forecast to reach 3.2% in 2027, state bonds have become an attractive, safe, and stable investment for Belgian savers.

To retain savers and stave off competition from the Federal Debt Agency, commercial banks have been increasing their interest rates. De Standaard reports that several banks have raised their interest rates to match the upcoming one-year state bond rate. Banks have also been slashing fees to compete, since those buying state bonds directly from the Agency pay no fees on purchases.

Returns on state bonds have been rising this year as the cost of government borrowing has skyrocketed in financial markets.

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On Wednesday, the latest state bonds will be issued for public purchase by Belgium's Federal Debt Agency, netting buyers a 2.07% return on a one-year bond and 2.87% on a 10-year issue after taxes.

A 2.87% (or 4.1% gross before taxes) return is the highest level ever for a 10-year state bond, and for a one-year bond, the highest since June 2024, when it hit a 3.2% gross return.

While higher interest rates are good news for savers, they are bad news for homebuyers, as mortgage rates have to keep pace with interest rates to remain competitive in financial markets.

The higher rates also spell bad news for government borrowing in the medium term due to debt rollovers. As loans come to maturity, Belgium's budget deficit means they are not repaid; instead, new loans must be issued to cover the old ones.

These new loans are taken out at a higher interest rate, increasing overall interest costs. Belgium's inability to close its budget deficit means that the Federal Planning Bureau forecasts that half of the country's budget deficit will go to interest repayments rather than public services, a scenario known as a debt snowball.

The Federal Debt Agency issues state bonds at the end of each quarter for public purchase, raising €1.255 billion with September's issue.

The money raised is used to meet the government's borrowing requirements, providing an alternative source of loans to the private market.

The Agency aims to raise €59.55 billion this year to cover the gap between government spending and income, as well as any government loans due for repayment.

Bonds can be purchased either directly through the Federal Debt Agency's website, which carries no fees, or through financial institutions. The Federal Debt Agency uses Itsme or other eID readers to register users and complete the transaction.

The minimum purchase is €100, and additional bonds can be purchased in €100 increments. At the end of the bond's term, both the amount invested and interest are returned automatically.

Those who hold the bonds until maturity will not pay capital gains tax.

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