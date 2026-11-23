Chip producer Nvidia has reinstated former CEO Jensen Huang as the head of the company, two weeks after removing the 63-year-old from his post.

Huang resigned as CEO on 12 November after his several extramarital affairs came to light. He has now been reinstated with immediate effect as CEO and member of the board of directors.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr Huang," a statement from Nvidia reads. "The Board was satisfied with respect to Mr Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia."

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The statement points to input from senior levels of the United States government influencing the decision. “Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

Huang called the decision to reinstate him "an honour." He hopes to continue leading "one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Sunday that he hopes Huang gets rehired. "It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

Huang stepped down from his position on 12 November after the New York Times had revealed he was involved in an extramarital affair with Alice Huang. The Chinese technology executive and investor is the head of one of Nvidia's largest clients and is suspected of being an asset of the Chinese secret service.

Huang admitted to the affair in a public statement. The New York Times also reported Huang had a relationship with a senior leader at Nvidia who reported to him.

Following Huang's removal, Nvidia tried recruiting Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas to run the company. Haas announced earlier on Monday that he had extended his contract with Arm Holdings.

Nvidia shares surged by 30% after the news was announced, pushing the S&P index up by 4%.