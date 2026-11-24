The Belgian federal government has received two offers for a minority stake in the state-owned bank Belfius, with both offers falling far below the targeted €2 billion.

Belgium hopes to sell a 20% stake in Belfius to lower the country's debt, with the remaining 80% of the shares staying with the state's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

According to De Tijd and L'Echo, the federal government received two binding offers in the past months. Sources tell De Tijd that both offers are considered to be 'very low', with the government going as far as considering halting the sale of the stake.

Related News

One of the offers is spearheaded by investment fund CVC Capital Partners, with several local partners involved in raising the funds for the bid. Initially, the bid was supported by Belgian investment fund WorxInvest, but it is not clear if they are still part of the proposal.

The second bid has not been identified in the reports.

The Belgian government acquired what is now known as Belfius in 2011 for €4 billion, following the formal dismantling of the Dexia Group. Dexia had received state rescue support during the 2008 financial crisis, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian banking arm as the broader Franco-Belgian group collapsed in October 2011.