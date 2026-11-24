Belgium remains on track to meet its European Union budget commitments despite the ongoing federal budget crisis, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The country is currently complying with the requirements of the EU’s excessive deficit procedure, which aims to bring its budget deficit below 3% of GDP by 2029.

Belgium is among 14 EU countries currently meeting their spending commitments, according to the Commission.

With no federal budget yet agreed, the assessment was based on available information, including the 2027 budgets of Flanders and Wallonia and previously announced measures.

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The Commission expects Belgium's net public expenditure to increase by 2.2% in 2026, below the permitted ceiling of 2.5%.

Spending growth is forecast to reach 3.1% in 2027, exceeding the agreed limit but remaining within the additional flexibility granted under EU rules to accommodate higher defence expenditure.

However, the Commission warned that compliance does not mean Belgium's public finances are in good shape.

Last week, it forecast that Belgium's budget deficit could reach 5.7% of GDP by 2028 under unchanged policies, while public debt could rise to 115.8% of GDP.

The Commission hopes the federal government will submit a draft budget soon, with officials describing the €10 billion in savings currently under discussion as an important step towards meeting EU spending requirements.

Whether those measures will be sufficient to reduce the deficit and public debt will also depend on economic developments and government revenues.

A new assessment is expected in spring 2027, when the Commission hopes Belgium will have adopted a federal budget.