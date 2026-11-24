Belgian air traffic control provider Skeyes has rejected a month-long strike notice filed by two trade unions, warning that the planned action could create dire uncertainty for the aviation sector.

The strike notice, submitted on Monday by unions ACV Transcom and VSOA, would allow industrial action between 9 December and 9 January.

In a statement on Tuesday, Skeyes described the notice as “disproportionate and contrary to the spirit of the trade union framework."

While acknowledging workers' right to strike, the company argued that a month-long notice would create “unacceptable operational uncertainty for the entire aviation sector” and leave too much room for arbitrary action.

Skeyes called on the unions to clearly define the timing of any industrial action, announce it sufficiently in advance and provide the most accurate possible assessment of its operational impact.

The air traffic control provider said it remained open to dialogue with the unions.

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