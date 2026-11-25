Anders is willing to replace Vooruit in the federal government, but not at any price, party leader Frédéric De Gucht said, warning that new elections would be disastrous for the economy.

Speaking on RTBF radio, De Gucht sharply criticised the government’s budget talks. He said the past week had resembled “the playground of my six-year-old son,” being allies one day and arguing the next. According to him, only the far left and far right stand to benefit from such instability.

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De Gucht also questioned what had been achieved during the 300 days of talks needed to form the government. He said he had the impression that every September the same story begins again, with fresh disputes over the budget.

That recurring uncertainty, he argued, harms both the economy and the country’s financial health.

He said new elections would send a very bad signal to the economy. Replacing Vooruit with Anders at the federal level would “not be comfortable,” he said, but added that the country is facing a crisis in which the people currently protesting in the streets would be the first victims.

Without Vooruit and with Anders instead, the federal government would hold a narrow majority of 76 out of 150 seats in the Chamber.

De Gucht stressed that any participation by Anders in government would not amount to a blank cheque. He said the automatic wage indexation system must be reformed, warning that otherwise “we will end up with a graveyard for the economy.”