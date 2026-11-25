Flemish Minister of Employment Zuhal Demir (N-VA) announced on Wednesday the reversal of budget cuts that risked eliminating 20,000 childcare spots for children.

The Flemish government wanted to eliminate a reduction in social security fees for childcarers working under the so-called sui generis status, amounting to a saving of €8.4 million for next year's budget. However, the sector warned that the changes could risk up to 3,000 childcarers losing their jobs, with up to 20,000 children losing their daycare spots.

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Under sui generis, childcarers are not paid a salary but compensation, meaning their social contributions are significantly lower.

Both the opposition in the Flemish Parliament and coalition parties heavily criticised the decision, with Anders MP Tom Ongena calling the minister "Bushwhacker Demir."

The N-VA minister acknowledged that this decision was “wrong” and “unfortunate” and promised a swift solution. The current social security contribution discount will instead be replaced by “fair and sustainable remuneration” for childcarers, she told the Flemish Parliament’s Employment Committee.

"We will no longer be using that discount, but we will resolve the issue properly so that childcarers can continue to receive subsidies. Not through a financial arrangement, but through proper remuneration," the minister said.