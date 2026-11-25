Hello, bonjour, and goedemiddag!

Josse here with you for the Daily Belgium in Brief roundup.

Our main story today is one of the most interesting chapters during the Belgian occupation in the Second World War: the publication of Le Faux Soir.

In 1943, Belgian resistance fighters pulled off a daring prank on the occupiers. Channelling their inner prankster spirit, they published a spoof edition of Le Soir, a nazi-controlled newspaper at the time.

Now, director Michaël R. Roskam has brought their story to the screen. Reporter Dennis Abbott sat down with Roskam to discuss his latest film, the power of humour, and why it’s been nearly a decade since his last feature film.

For our next story, will we see a coalition substitution in the near future? It's a question worth asking, now that Anders' party leader Frédéric De Gucht has set out his party's demands in order to replace Vooruit in Prime Minister Bart De Wever's federal government.

De Gucht calls the swap 'uncomfortable,' but is willing to make it happen in exchange for a reform of the automatic wage indexation system.

With Vooruit party leader Conner Rousseau organising a press conference later on Wednesday, we might see a round of musical chairs in the Rue de la Loi sooner rather than later.

Finally, another day, another strike.

Following Monday's national strike shutting down airports, today sees international trains affected. An unexpected strike at Eurostar has caused severe delays and cancellations between Brussels, London, and Paris.

The main trade unions of the air traffic control company Skeyes have issued a new strike notice for the end of the year, but have promised to avoid the Christmas holidays. Skeyes has rejected the notice, calling it “disproportionate and contrary to the spirit of the trade union framework.”

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, you can send them to j.vandessel@brusselstimes.com.

Wishing you a good week ahead!

Josse Van Dessel

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