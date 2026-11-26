A Canadian-Chinese intern accused of spying at NATO’s European military headquarters will be kept under house arrest while wearing an electronic monitoring device, a Belgian court has ruled on Wednesday.

A Belgian court has ordered detention under electronic surveillance for Claire Z., the Canadian-Chinese intern suspected of spying at NATO’s military headquarters in Europe. The federal prosecutor’s office has, however, appealed against the decision, Le Soir reported.

An AI-savvy polyglot, she had secured an internship at SHAPE, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, in Mons.

The woman in her thirties was arrested on 24 July after police raided her home and placed her under an arrest warrant on suspicion of spying “on behalf of a third country” and of taking part in a criminal organisation.

She denies the allegations, and the investigation is continuing.

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Links to China

Reuters reported that Belgian authorities suspect she was working for China, citing two anonymous sources close to the case. The Chinese Embassy in Brussels has emphasised that no official institution has publicly established such a link.

China has, previous to this case, rejected NATO’s portrayal of Beijing as a security challenge, accusing the Western alliance of making groundless allegations and smears,

Concerns raised by colleagues

According to information gathered by Le Soir and its partners Knack, La Lettre, and Follow the Money, several things alerted SHAPE’s security staff, including Z.’ s odd behaviour.

These reportedly included her excessive curiosity, the contradictory accounts she gave colleagues of her frequent trips abroad, and her presence in restricted and secluded areas of the base.

Security officers are reported to have shared their concerns with Belgium’s military intelligence service, the SGRS. After its own inquiry, it passed the file to the federal prosecutor’s office, which has jurisdiction over suspected espionage.

Internship and background checks

In July 2025, she began a six-month internship at SHAPE after background checks in Canada, and the placement was renewed for a further six months at the start of this year. A security source told Reuters she worked in the IT department.

A SHAPE spokesperson has reportedly said there is no indication that the alleged activity disrupted NATO’s operational readiness or command arrangements.

Possible accomplices

The Brussels Times has reported, citing Le Soir, that unknown individuals broke into her home in Mons after the police search, leading detectives to suspect she might have had accomplices.

The federal prosecutor’s office, contacted by The Brussels Times, has declined to comment.

What happens next

The council chamber had already upheld her pre-trial detention in late July. The date of the appeal hearing on the electronic tag has not been made public.

The identity of the “third country”, the evidence held by investigators, and the outcome of her earlier appeal against detention also remain officially unconfirmed.