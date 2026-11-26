Private investment could help ease Belgium’s housing crisis as rising rents and a shortage of affordable homes leave hundreds of thousands struggling to find suitable accommodation, according to the King Baudouin Foundation.

Between 2020 and 2025, rents increased by approximately 25% across Belgium’s three regions. Growing demand, insufficient rental supply, property speculation and the cost of renovations required to meet energy efficiency standards are putting further pressure on the housing market.

Hundreds of thousands of households are currently waiting for social housing, while the latest regional counts have identified around 50,000 people experiencing homelessness or inadequate housing across Belgium.

Single-parent families, young people, older people, people with disabilities and low-income households are particularly affected, with consequences for their health, well-being, and employment opportunities.

Mobilising private capital

Across Belgium, social organisations are developing alternative solutions by acquiring, renovating, and developing properties to provide affordable housing for vulnerable households.

Over the past two years, the King Baudouin Foundation has allocated €1,5 million to support 12 organisations developing such initiatives.

These organisations have also received assistance with sustainable renovation, financing models, and bringing vacant public buildings back into use. However, access to additional funding remains essential to expanding these initiatives.

The foundation believes private investment could help bridge this gap through impact investing, an approach that combines financial returns with measurable social and environmental benefits.

Although such projects generate modest financial returns, they can help increase the supply of affordable housing while improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings.

The foundation stresses that private investment should complement, rather than replace, public social housing. “No single solution will be able to address the challenge of affordable housing on its own,” said Brieuc Van Damme, CEO of the King Baudouin Foundation, in a press release.

According to Van Damme, preserving the social purpose of publicly owned properties, facilitating housing projects and mobilising appropriate funding are all essential to addressing the growing crisis.

Related News