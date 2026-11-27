Black Friday has returned, but in Belgium, this year’s discount event looks set to disappoint as inflation squeezes household budgets and genuinely good deals remain scarce.

The shopping phenomenon originated in the United States, where it traditionally marked the start of the end-of-year sales period. In recent years, however, Black Friday has increasingly stretched over several days, even weeks.

Consumer organisation Testachat said only 16% of promotions available on the day before Black Friday qualified as good deals. That is below this year’s average of 23% and far lower than the 40% recorded at the same time last year.

It defines a good deal as a well-rated product sold at a price close to the lowest seen in the past 12 months.

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Testachat pointed to several reasons for the weaker offers. Computer chips with large amounts of RAM have become much more expensive, pushing up smartphone and laptop prices.

At the same time, many retailers either no longer want to take part in major discount campaigns or cannot afford to. The reductions they offer are often no better than those available at other times of the year.

This view is echoed by Mode Unie, the federation of independent fashion retailers, which said that three-quarters of its members are not taking part in Black Friday this year, up seven percentage points from last year.

The backdrop is also difficult for consumers. Belgium’s inflation rate rose to 5.26% in October, putting further pressure on household spending power.

There are also signs that e-commerce is losing momentum. In its latest quarterly results, Bpost said parcel volumes were still growing, but at a slower pace.

This may be linked to the parcel tax, or simply to weaker consumer spending. The week after Black Friday usually brings record parcel traffic, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen again this year.

Black Friday has also become one of the busiest days of the year for electronic payments in Belgium. According to Worldline, last year it produced a record 16.26 million transactions in a single day, surpassing the Saturday before Christmas for the first time.

It will become clear on Saturday whether that record has been broken again.