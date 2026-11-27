Belgium’s Chamber has unanimously approved a motion seeking ethical advice on the i-Police affair on Thursday, after the Brussels public prosecutor general’s office opened a preliminary inquiry linked to Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden’s office.

The case concerns i-Police, the federal police's failed digitalisation project. News emerged last week that investigators were examining Verlinden’s role in the tendering process. The motion asks the deontological court to rule on whether members of the cabinet of the ministry can fulfil their roles while an investigation is underway into the i-Police project.

The inquiry falls under the authority of Prosecutor General Frédéric Van Leeuw, who operates under the minister’s authority. According to the original report, the document does not name Verlinden herself as a target.

The facts under review involve the spokesperson for the justice minister and the spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor’s office, which prompted questions over independence and possible conflicts of interest.

In a letter to the College of Prosecutors General, the French-speaking magistrates’ association ASM said Verlinden remaining in office was “difficult to reconcile with the requirements of independence, impartiality and exemplary conduct.”

The PTB therefore tabled a motion asking the federal ethics commission for an opinion on the matter. The original request asked whether it was acceptable for a justice minister to retain all her powers when she was part of a criminal or judicial investigation led by a magistrate under her authority.

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That text was later amended. Verlinden’s office said the change was made because the federal ethics commission has no jurisdiction over ministers.

The motion now no longer focuses on the minister herself, but on members of her cabinet. It asks whether they can keep all their powers while they are under investigation and whether they may remain in contact with the prosecutor.

PVDA-PTB said it was satisfied that consensus had been reached on requesting the opinion, although it regretted that the question no longer concerned the minister directly.

“But we all know, of course, that the cabinet and the minister are one and indivisible. And I think the opinion we are going to receive can still make things clearer for us,” MP Sofie Merckx (PVDA-PTB) said.

Arthur Orlians of opposition party Vooruit said the affair raised both political and possibly legal questions. He said the ethics commission would now have to advise on whether the minister could stay in office in what he called an unprecedented situation in which “justice now has to investigate the head of justice”.