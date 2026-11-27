Around one million employees in Belgium can expect a salary increase in January 2027 due to automatic wage indexation, according to calculations published by HR services provider Acerta.

More than 600,000 white-collar workers covered by Belgium's largest joint committee, Joint Committee 200, are expected to receive a salary increase of 4.41%, although the final figure has yet to be confirmed.

For an employee earning a gross monthly salary of €3,000, this would mean an additional €132.30 per month.

Workers in agriculture, horticulture, the food industry, freight transport and hospitality will also benefit from an automatic wage increase of around 4.17% from 1 January.

Higher earners affected by indexation cap

January will also mark the first time that the effects of 'centenindex' will be felt in the sectors concerned.

Under the measure, which limits automatic wage indexation for higher earners, employees earning more than €4,000 gross per month will see indexation temporarily restricted on the portion of their salary exceeding that threshold.

"Through a specific contribution, employers will transfer part of the resulting savings to the National Social Security Office (NSSO)," explained Tom Dirix, legal expert at Acerta in a press release. "In January, depending on the sector, the 2% indexation cap will either already have been implemented or will have to be applied for the first time," he added.

"Automatic wage indexation protects purchasing power, but it does not make wage policy any easier. Employers face an immediate structural increase in costs," said Tim Weyts, labour market expert at Acerta.

Government workers and benefit recipients

Not everyone will see their income increase at the beginning of the new year. The pivot index, which triggers automatic increases in public sector salaries and social benefits, was expected to be exceeded in November.

However, the latest inflation figures show that the threshold has not yet been reached, postponing the anticipated indexation by at least one month.

Once the threshold is exceeded, government workers' salaries and social benefits will increase three months later.

Employees in the non-profit sector will see their wages adjusted after one or two months, depending on the joint committee covering their employment.

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