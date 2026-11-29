One year after Flanders introduced a new pedigree system aimed at improving animal welfare, 2,244 dogs and 2,801 cats have received an official Flemish pedigree, according to Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts.

The scheme is intended to turn the Flemish pedigree into a genuine certificate of health and animal welfare, based on genetic screening and carefully considered parental selection.

Each year, around 55,000 dogs and 65,000 cats are born in Flanders. Under the old system, an estimated 13,000 dogs and 6,000 cats received a pedigree.

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Buyers often saw the old pedigree as a mark of quality and even as a health guarantee.

In reality, however, it only confirmed an animal’s ancestry and said nothing about its health or welfare.

Years of breeding have left many pedigree cats and dogs with painful hereditary disorders. In cats, these include kidney and heart disease as well as painful cartilage defects. In dogs, common problems include hip dysplasia, eye diseases and breathing difficulties linked to flat-faced breeds.

To address this, Weyts launched a completely new pedigree system in July 2025.

Since then, animals have received a pedigree only if they were bred under scientifically based breeding programmes.

Weyts said there had also been resistance to the new rules.

“Some people are proving extremely stubborn,” he said. “They look for loopholes, suddenly call their papers ‘certificates of ancestry,’ which offer no guarantee at all for animal welfare, or move their activities abroad.”

“Anyone who truly cares about animals should not support that,” the minister added. “I therefore urge every buyer with a heart for animals to purchase a pedigree dog or cat only if it has a genuine animal-friendly Flemish pedigree.”