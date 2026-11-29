A large part of Namur city hall was destroyed in a fire that broke out overnight from Saturday to Sunday, while firefighters were still trying on Sunday morning to bring the blaze under control.

Acting Mayor Maxime Prévot said on Facebook that the damage was extensive. He said the public service counters and the council chamber were among the areas destroyed, along with many documents.

The city’s IT services and servers are also out of action. Prévot described the situation as “an absolute disaster” and said hundreds of civil servants would have no workplace on Monday.

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He warned that rebuilding everything would take years.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Prévot said arson had not been ruled out, but that prosecutors would have to determine that. Works were also underway at the city hall.

According to French-language media, one firefighter was injured during the operation.

A crisis unit has been set up under the leadership of Acting Mayor Charlotte Bazelaire. She is due to hold a press conference at around 11:30 to provide an update.

Alternative arrangements for public services are expected to be developed in the coming days.