About 800 cars gathered at Oostmalle airfield on Saturday night for an illegal tuning meet, but police dispersed the crowd without any incidents or arrests.

At about 23:00, hundreds of cars approached the airfield from several directions. The vehicles came from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France.

Local residents, startled by the noise from the modified cars, alerted the police. Officers then deployed to the scene in large numbers.

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Around midnight, the cars drove onto the airfield’s tarmac. Some drifting took place and fireworks were set off, but there was no racing.

Police asked those present to leave, and they complied. About two hours later, everyone had gone.

An Denis of the Voorkempen police zone said officers recorded images and noted number plates.