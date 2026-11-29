Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau will not attend Monday’s meeting with the prime minister and his Arizona coalition counterparts unless there is clarity on protecting wage indexation and introducing a tax on billionaires, senior party figures said on Sunday.

Oscar Seuntjens, the party’s leader in the federal lower house, told Antwerp regional broadcaster ATV’s Wakker op Zondag that Vooruit would not return to the negotiating table because it had still received no answer to its demands.

He said the party wanted maximum protection for the indexation system and additional contributions from billionaires. “As long as we get no signal from the prime minister on our demands, there is no point in sitting at the table and going round in circles again,” Seuntjens said.

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He added that the coming hours would be crucial.

Flemish Minister Melissa Depraetere repeated the message later on Sunday on De Zevende Dag on VRT 1, saying Vooruit wanted clarity on the same two issues before talks could continue.

“As far as we are concerned, the aim is to reach an agreement,” she said. But without certainty on those points, there was no point in further negotiations.

Depraetere said Vooruit had spent the past eight months making concessions to the other parties while continuing to ask for clarity on indexation and a levy on the very wealthy.

She also said some Arizona parties considered Vooruit’s demands acceptable.

On the tax issue, Depraetere said loopholes in the tax on securities accounts should be closed. On indexation, she said budget tables included a €1 billion saving which, in practice, would amount to an index jump.

“It may have a different name, but the effect is the same,” the Vooruit minister said.