A citizens’ march calling for an end to street harassment and greater safety for women and girls in public spaces took place in Liège on Sunday morning, bringing together nearly 100 people.

Organised by Plan International Belgium and Liège resident Sonia-Chloé Mouline, the event marked the first Walloon edition of “Her Walk.” Participants followed a route of around four kilometres along the Meuse, starting from Parc de la Boverie.

The march aimed to raise public awareness of the inappropriate behaviour that girls and women can face every day in public spaces. It was also held in the wake of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on 25 November.

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Beyond the walk itself, organisers said tackling harassment is a shared responsibility. They highlighted the “5D” rule, which sets out five ways for witnesses to respond to harassment: distract, delegate, dialogue, direct and document.

These methods are intended to help bystanders act according to the situation and support someone experiencing harassment.

A first edition of the event, held in Ghent on 9 October, attracted 892 participants and raised nearly €207,000 for Plan International Belgium projects supporting girls.