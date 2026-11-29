A firefighter was seriously injured while tackling the blaze at Namur Town Hall overnight from Saturday to Sunday, as a major fire left two of the building’s three wings completely destroyed.

Colonel Pierre Bocca, head of the NAGE emergency zone, said a metal beam fell onto the firefighter’s neck during the operation.

He said the firefighter had suffered serious injuries, including one or more fractures or microfractures to the cervical vertebrae, and had also been hurt in the back. However, the latest updates on his condition were described as reassuring.

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Firefighters from the NAGE zone were called out at about 23:55. By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread extensively through the front wing of the Town Hall.

Reinforcements were quickly brought in from neighbouring emergency zones, with around 60 firefighters, about 20 emergency vehicles and aerial equipment deployed to the scene.

By early afternoon, the fire had not yet been fully extinguished. It was largely under control, but small pockets of fire remained.

Colonel Bocca said a monitoring operation would likely need to remain in place until late Monday.

He said it was difficult at this stage to determine exactly where the fire began because it was already well established when crews first arrived.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause. While officials have not ruled out a link with renovation work being carried out on the building as part of an energy-efficiency upgrade that began in 2024, no conclusion has yet been reached.

Charlotte Bazelaire, Namur’s acting mayor, said work had taken place on the site on Saturday, meaning that line of inquiry would need to be examined further.

Two of the building’s three wings have been completely destroyed, and officials have not ruled out the collapse of the façade on the Rue de Fer side.

Only the historic Town Hall section, dating from before the merger of the municipalities, was saved.