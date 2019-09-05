Man found dead unlikely to have been killed by third party, public prosecutor reports

The body was found near Docks Bruxsel shopping centre, to the north of the city. Credit: Google Street View

A man who was found dead on 12 August in a residential suburb in north-west Brussels was unlikely to have been killed by a third party, the Brussels public prosecutor reported on Wednesday.

“The correct cause of death is not yet known, and a toxicological investigation is ongoing,” said public prosecutor Willemien Baert. “But nothing makes it possible to conclude at this stage of the investigation that there has been a third-party intervention,” added Baert, reported Bruzz.

The man was found dead under a bridge on Avenue de Vilvorde, in Laeken, on 12 August around 6:00 PM. Shortly after the body was found, the public prosecutor launched an investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

An autopsy conducted in mid-August was not able to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the man has been confirmed, said the public prosecutor on Wednesday, reported La Capitale.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times