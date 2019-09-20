Climate: Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Brussels (photos)

Thousands of students and Brussels residents have taken to the streets to participate in the third Global Climate strike.

The march began when protesters started leaving Brussels Nord station at around 1:30 PM on Friday.

Several climate activist groups, including Greenpeace, Youth for Climate, Workers for Climate and Scientists for Climate, are present amongst the marchers.

The crowd, ranging from 7 to 77 years old, includes pupils, students, environmental activists, NGOs, unions and grandparents gathered under the slogan “our house burns”.

The march is set to end near the Parc du Cinquantenaire at around 5:00 PM. More than 5,000 similar gatherings are planned around the world on Friday.

Employees of the European Commission were warned in an e-mail about possible disruptions to their day due to the strike.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times