 
Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas Cook
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and...
Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament...
Charles Michel pledges to double Belgium’s financial contributions...
Paternity leave for freelancers has already enticed over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas Cook
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and Thomas Cook saga
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
    Charles Michel pledges to double Belgium’s financial contributions to fight climate change
    Paternity leave for freelancers has already enticed over 2,000 fathers in Belgium
    Flemish parties call for alcohol ban as arrests surge in Brussels pedestrian zone 
    Belgians in France see decline in speeding fines, due to less speeding cameras
    Brussels declares state of climate emergency
    Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month
    Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
    EU’s unfinished migration agenda
    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
    Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon mayor in act of revenge
    Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?
    Flemish Parliament reopens without traditional Government statement
    Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    View more

    Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas Cook

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Global travel company Thomas Cook Group plc declared bankruptcy on Monday 23 September. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Belgian Travel Guarantee Fund advised customers of Thomas Cook Belgium on Tuesday not to pay any more money to the company as the fund cannot guarantee that customers who make payments from Tuesday onwards will receive a refund.

    Thomas Cook Group plc declared bankruptcy on Monday morning in a press release after negotiations on Sunday failed to resolve the company’s financial problems.

    Although the Belgian branch of Thomas Cook is not officially bankrupt, on Tuesday the Travel Guarantee Fund noted the “financial insolvency” of the group, meaning that the fund can begin to step in for clients of Thomas Cook Belgium.

    The fund gives priority to travellers abroad. Currently, the fund’s focus is on the 350 Thomas Cook Belgium customers in Tunisia whose return flights were cancelled by Brussels Airlines.

    Other cases will be processed chronologically, according to departure dates. The fund invites anybody who is concerned to consult its website which currently explains that although it will take care of all the files, “processing them will take time”.

    People who have booked a future trip with Thomas Cook can now apply to the fund for assistance.

    Customers currently abroad are advised not to organise their own return flights separate from the fund. In such cases, the fund cannot reimburse customers for new tickets. The fund reminds passengers that under no circumstances should customers have to pay again for their travel.

    In case of any problems with “your hotel or other travel service provider”, the Foreign Affairs Crisis Centre can be contacted at 0032/2.501.40.00.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job