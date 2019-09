Five activists from the environmentalist action group, Extinction Rebellion, were arrested on Monday morning after they entered the gardens of the Royal Palace in Brussels.

At around 9:00 AM on Monday morning, a live stream video showing five Extinction Rebellion activists approaching the palace’s front gates and jumping over its parapet was published on the group’s Facebook page.

The five Extinction Rebellion activists, who were attempting to hand-deliver a letter to King Philippe, burst into the Royal Gardens and were held back by the police.

The activists were subsequently lined up along the inside of the gates of the Royal Palace and Garden, at which point one of the activists read aloud the group’s letter addressed to King Philippe, which began with the words “Your majesty, your kingdom is burning”.

After the letter was read, the police lined up the five activists against the outside of the Royal Palace and Garden gates.

The five activists who were arrested were quickly released with an administrative fine, a member of Extinction Rebellion said at around 10:00 AM.

Extinction Rebellion has invited all the inhabitants of Belgium to peacefully occupy the garden of the Royal Palace of Brussels on 12 October.

