Monday, 30 September, 2019
    Belgian integrations courses in Flanders to cost €360, new government announces

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    The integration process will focus more on the Dutch language and social education. Credit: Belga

    The coalition agreement of the new Flemish government will take a new approach to integration and require people to pay for integration courses.

    The integration process will focus more on the Dutch language and social education. These courses will cost €180, and taking the exam will also cost €180. People who fail the exam will not get fined, but they will need to pay to retake the exam.

    Every newcomer will have to go through a result-based process, with a citizenship test at the end.

    “The entrance ticket is becoming more expensive, but those who integrate successfully will get every opportunity afterwards,” said future minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA) during the press conference. He confirmed that asylum seekers will not accrue rights for child support during their proceedings. Anyone who wants access to Flemish social protection must have stayed in the territory for ten years, five of which were continuous.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

