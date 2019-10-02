 
Flemish Ministers sworn into new government
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
    Flemish Ministers sworn into new government

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    The new Flemish ministers were sworn in on Wednesday to the Flemish parliament. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Members of the new Flemish government were sworn into the new government in the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday.

    Minister-President Jan Jambon, who will also be in charge of Foreign Policy, Development Cooperation and Culture, was sworn in before the King.

    In addition to Minister-President Jan Jambon, three members of the N-VA have been assigned positions in the Flemish government.

    Ben Weyts will be in charge of the Vice-Presidency of Government, Education, Animal Welfare, Sport and the Flemish periphery. Former Federal Secretary of State Zuhal Demir will be in charge of Environment, Energy, Tourism and Justice and Mathias Diependaele will be in charge of Finance, Budget and Housing.

    Three members of CD&V received ministerial posts. Hilde Crevits will remain Deputy Minister-President and will be responsible for Employment, Economy, Innovation and Agriculture. Party President Wouter Beke has inherited the portfolio of Welfare, Health and Family, while Benjamin Dalle will be in charge of Brussels Policy, Youth and Media.

    From the Open VLD, Bart Somers, Deputy Minister-President, will be responsible for Home Affairs, Integration and Civic Inclusion, Equal Opportunities, Urban Policy, Administrative Affairs and Personnel and Organisation, while Limburg’s Lydia Peeters has been appointed to Mobility and Public Works.

    The Brussels Times

