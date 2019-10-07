 
Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all Thomas Cook travellers’ costs
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 October, 2019
Latest News:
Body found in Parc de Bruxelles...
URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s...
Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM...
Teen climate activists’ ‘Sail to the COP’ boat...
Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 October 2019
    Body found in Parc de Bruxelles
    URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s role
    Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM to apply for extension
    Teen climate activists’ ‘Sail to the COP’ boat forced to dock in France
    Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all Thomas Cook travellers’ costs
    Former religion teacher accused of indecent assault to stand trial in Brussels
    Woman given jail sentence for illegally practising gynaecology, leading to patient’s death
    ‘All the hate impacts her and our whole family,’ says climate activist Anuna De Wever’s mother
    Albert Heijn acknowledges it has been ‘sloppy’ with announcing listeria contamination
    Belgium in Brief: Night train to Vienna, headphone ban and missing woman found
    Mona Lisa returned to her usual place in the Louvre
    New Flemish government wants to save €110 million by adjusting child support
    Brussels attacks iconic survivor launches new call to find mystery savior
    Domestic oil prices in Belgium are set to increase on Tuesday
    African Swine fever cost the Belgian pig industry around half a billion euros
    STIB launches bus driving simulator to recruit personnel
    Ban cyclists from wearing headphones, says Antwerp governor
    Brexit: No postponement this time, Johnson warns French president
    Missing Brussels woman (31) found following police appeal
    Fourth global climate strike planned days before UN climate summit
    View more

    Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all Thomas Cook travellers’ costs

    Monday, 07 October 2019
    An estimated 20,000 Thomas Cook clients have filed a damage claim. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund will only reimburse the amounts of money for travellers’ flight and accommodation packages after Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy, extra costs such as transport to the airport or additional insurances will not be included, even if those things were paid for.

    An estimated 20,000 Thomas Cook clients have filed a damage claim. The Fund, which initially handled the repatriation of around 12,000 travellers, will now look into them.

    For 80% of the files, there will be little to no problems, expects Mark De Vriendt, the director of the Guarantee Fund. “However, because of the enormous variety of services and involved companies, we think that the other 20% will be very complex,” he added, reports De Standaard.

    Related News:

    Consumers organisation Test-Achats hopes that the Travel Guarantee Fund will pay particular attention to the affected travellers, and “applies a broad interpretation of the law”, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job