Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all Thomas Cook travellers’ costs

Belgium’s Travel Guarantee Fund will only reimburse the amounts of money for travellers’ flight and accommodation packages after Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy, extra costs such as transport to the airport or additional insurances will not be included, even if those things were paid for.

An estimated 20,000 Thomas Cook clients have filed a damage claim. The Fund, which initially handled the repatriation of around 12,000 travellers, will now look into them.

For 80% of the files, there will be little to no problems, expects Mark De Vriendt, the director of the Guarantee Fund. “However, because of the enormous variety of services and involved companies, we think that the other 20% will be very complex,” he added, reports De Standaard.

Consumers organisation Test-Achats hopes that the Travel Guarantee Fund will pay particular attention to the affected travellers, and “applies a broad interpretation of the law”, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times