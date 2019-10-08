Police increase speed checks throughout Belgium on Tuesday...

From Tuesday at 6:00 AM to Wednesday at the same time, federal and local police will be carrying out intensive speed checks across Belgium. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Federal and local police will be carrying out thorough speed checks across Belgium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The speed checks will be happening for 24 hours, between 6:00 AM on Tuesday until the same time on Wednesday morning, reports BX1.

“With this campaign, we want to improve safety on our roads, together with our partners, to further reduce the number of accident victims,” said Director of the Federal Highway Police, Koen Ricour, reports RTBF.

La police sera particulièrement vigilante le long des routes et autoroutes pour veiller au bon respect des limitations de vitesse! A partir de demain 6h jusque mercredi 6h, la Police Fédérale et les zones de police effectueront des contrôles intensifs de vitesse. pic.twitter.com/tL8oLsbjxb — Police Fédérale (@policefederale) October 7, 2019

This period of intensive speed checks is the 12th “speed marathon” carried out by the federal and local police in Belgium.

During the 11th period of intensive speed checks, which took place in early April, the Federal Highway Police and 132 local police zones measured the speed of more than one million vehicles, of which 29,450 were driving too fast.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times