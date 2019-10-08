 
Police increase speed checks throughout Belgium on Tuesday
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
    Police increase speed checks throughout Belgium on Tuesday

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    From Tuesday at 6:00 AM to Wednesday at the same time, federal and local police will be carrying out intensive speed checks across Belgium. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Federal and local police will be carrying out thorough speed checks across Belgium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The speed checks will be happening for 24 hours, between 6:00 AM on Tuesday until the same time on Wednesday morning, reports BX1.

    “With this campaign, we want to improve safety on our roads, together with our partners, to further reduce the number of accident victims,” said Director of the Federal Highway Police, Koen Ricour, reports RTBF.

    This period of intensive speed checks is the 12th “speed marathon” carried out by the federal and local police in Belgium.

    During the 11th period of intensive speed checks, which took place in early April, the Federal Highway Police and 132 local police zones measured the speed of more than one million vehicles, of which 29,450 were driving too fast.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

