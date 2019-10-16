 
Two men arrested in Brussels and Liège involved in funding terrorism
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Two men arrested in Brussels and Liège involved in funding terrorism
    Two men arrested in Brussels and Liège involved in funding terrorism

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    The two men who were arrested in Brussels and Liège on Tuesday were placed under arrest warrant by a Liege judge on Wednesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Two men that were arrested on Tuesday in Brussels and Liège as part of a Belgian-French terrorism investigation came before a court in Liège on Wednesday.

    The investigating judge placed the two men under arrest warrant for participating in and funding the activities of a terrorist group.

    Investigators learnt of the activities of the two men by accessing encrypted messages from Telegram messenger application, reports RTBF.

    The two men were raising funds in order to facilitate the escape of jihadist women detained in camps in Syria, reports La Libre.

    The Belgian-French investigation, which also saw the arrest of seven people in France on Tuesday, began before Turkey’s recent invasion into northern Syria.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

