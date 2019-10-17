 
Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Latest News:
Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels...
Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be...
Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels...
Belgium bids to host 2022 Hockey Men’s World...
Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels
    Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be able to travel
    Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Belgium bids to host 2022 Hockey Men’s World Cup
    Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school
    Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo
    Brexit: New agreement must still be passed by both UK and EU parliaments
    Protestors gather on Schuman roundabout to protest draft Brexit agreement on Thursday
    Fatal accident on A12: driver still had his phone in his hand
    Girl (12) hospitalised in hit-and-run on pedestrian crossing
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    World solar car challenge: Belgium comes first after Dutch vehicle destroyed
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    Increased US travellers see Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers
    Belgian IS member back with terror group after prison break in Syria: reports
    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
    September’s rise in illegal entries into EU
    View more

    Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    A federal police officer told a passenger onboard an SCNB train to "go back to Kinshasa" during a check of the man's train ticket. Credit: Dialkom news/ Youtube screenshot

    A federal police officer was filmed addressing racist remarks to a train passenger whose ticket he said was not valid, including telling him to “go back to Kinshasa” if he didn’t like “the Belgian system.”

    Footage of the incident shared online shows an officer asking a black man, identified as 23-year-old Joshua, for his identity card after a train conductor established that the man’s train ticket is invalid.

    “I was coming back from London on the evening of 15 October,” Joshua, whose final destination was Liège, told 7sur7. “My ticket was valid for 15 October but it was written on it that I could change it at any time. I got on a train (…) which got to Liège at 18 minutes past midnight,” he added.

    After initially resisting the officer’s request, Joshua can be heard telling the officer he will hand him over his identity card. Shortly after, the officer replies: “If you don’t like it, go back to Kinshasa or I don’t know [where]” referring to the Congolese capital.

    Related News:

     

    The exchange quickly turns heated, with Joshua telling the officer several times to “repeat what [he] just said.”

    “I said that if you do not like the Belgian system, then return to Kinshasa. I said it three times, and I just repeated it, I think. I would like your identity card” the officer replies.

    Visibly upset, the man tells the officer he has “no right to speak to him that way,” before catching the police officer taking a photo of him, which the officer says is for “his personal collection.”

    “The SCNB has taken notice of the facts and has launched an internal investigation,” the national railway company said in a Tweet.

    As the exchange continues, a passenger can be heard telling the officer that his remarks were “a little bit racist,” and informing the passenger of a number that he can call to report the incident.

    Joshua was reportedly made to get off the train before arriving in Liège, where six police officers were waiting for him, according to HLN.

    In a story posted on his Instagram account, he asks people to share the videos of the incident in order to show others “what really happens in Belgium.”

    “I’m not expecting anything, only to make people reflect,” he says. “And if you are in the same situation, do not hesitate to speak out.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job