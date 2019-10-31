Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning diesel cars...

The famous American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has taken to Instagram to congratulate the Brussels government on banning diesel cars by 2030.
The actor reposted a post from Greenpeace, celebrating Brussels’ ban on diesel cars by 2030 and petrol cars by 2035.
DiCaprio has been campaigning in the fight against climate change for years and dedicates most of his Instagram posts to climate-related news. However, this is the first time Brussels appeared in one of his posts.
On 24 October, the Brussels government approved an ambitious climate plan for the Brussels-Capital-Region. Apart from banning diesel cars, the Region also wants to put more effort into a green economy and improved public transport.
