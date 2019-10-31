 
Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning diesel cars
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
Latest News:
Anti-Brexit platform calls for strategic voting on 12...
COP25 cancelled in Chile because of social “climate”:...
Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning diesel cars...
Diesel gets more expensive from Friday...
Investigation launched after man dies in police custody...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Anti-Brexit platform calls for strategic voting on 12 December to block withdrawal
    COP25 cancelled in Chile because of social “climate”: Greta Thunberg en route
    Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning diesel cars
    Diesel gets more expensive from Friday
    Investigation launched after man dies in police custody in Flanders
    Argenta ATMs across Belgium out of action indefinetly
    Court gives Belgium 75 days to repatriate IS woman and children from Syria
    Over 300 million people at risk from rising sea levels, new study shows
    SNCB announces fare hikes from 2020
    ‘Electric cars only booming in the richest EU countries’
    Red Cross implements ‘Winter plan’ for homeless people on Brussels streets
    Another boar with African swine fever found in Belgium
    STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates
    ‘1969 Lunar watch’ launched towards space from the Atomium
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Migration from Brussels to Flanders more than doubles over 10 years: survey
    Belgian jihadists in Syria ask to return to Belgium for the third time
    COP25 in Chile that Belgian climate activists have been sailing to for a month cancelled
    Brexit: Johnson’s agreement will cost the UK economy £70 billion by 2029, research shows
    Armenian Genocide: After EU, the US recognizes genocide in WWI
    View more

    Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning diesel cars

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    DiCaprio has been campaigning in the fight against climate change for years. Credit: Twitter/ Katie Hinman

    The famous American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has taken to Instagram to congratulate the Brussels government on banning diesel cars by 2030.

    The actor reposted a post from Greenpeace, celebrating Brussels’ ban on diesel cars by 2030 and petrol cars by 2035.

    DiCaprio has been campaigning in the fight against climate change for years and dedicates most of his Instagram posts to climate-related news. However, this is the first time Brussels appeared in one of his posts.

    On 24 October, the Brussels government approved an ambitious climate plan for the Brussels-Capital-Region. Apart from banning diesel cars, the Region also wants to put more effort into a green economy and improved public transport.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job