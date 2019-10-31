 
Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Mohamed Abrini © Belga

    The pre-trial chamber of the Brussels court decided on Thursday that the preventive detention period of four individuals suspected of being involved in the Brussels terror attacks will be extended.

    The detention of the four individuals concerned will be extended for two months, the federal public prosecutor explained in a statement.

    As such, the four suspects, Mohamed Abrini, Herve Bayingana Muhirwa, Ossama Krayem and Bilal El Makhoukhi, will be detained until the end of 2019 in connection with the investigation into the Brussels and Zaventem terrorist attacks that took place on 22 March 2016.

    If the suspects appeal the decision to extend their detention period, they will come before the pre-trial chamber of the Brussels Court of Appeal within the next 15 days.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

