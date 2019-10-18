 
Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison...
EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership...
Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside...
Brussels goes sustainable this weekend...
Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 October 2019
    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
    EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership talks
    Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside pedestrian crossings in Brussels
    Brussels goes sustainable this weekend
    Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery
    Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident
    Belgian woman placed on European ‘Most Wanted’ criminals list
    Two escaped jihadists in Syria identified as Brussels residents: reports
    Over 250 Kurds gather in Brussels to call on EU to take action against Turkish offensive in Syria
    Brussels metro line 5 to be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday
    Code yellow activated as heavy rain, thunderstorms expected
    Body of woman missing since 2009 discovered in canal
    Migration minister warns of new ‘flow of refugees’ after Turkish incursion in Syria
    ‘Devil in the details’: Belgium reacts to new Brexit agreement
    Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday
    STD self-test brought to Belgium by Brussels startup
    Germany expects slower growth, but no crisis, in 2020
    A look at Brussels’ ‘insecure & dangereux’ comedy club
    Brexit deal: Belgian businesses hold their breath for UK Parliament reaction
    Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels
    View more

    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges

    Friday, 18 October 2019
    The cousin of terrorist suspect Mohamed Abrini shared terrorist propaganda online. Credit: © Belga

    A family member of Mohamed Abrini, a key suspect in the Brussels and Paris terror attacks, has been convicted on terror charges and handed a suspended prison sentence.

    A criminal court in Liège handed Abrini’s, cousin, an unidentified 24-year-old woman, a 3-year suspended prison sentence and ordered her to pay a fine of €8,000, the latter sentence was also suspended.

    The court’s sentence came on charges of participating in the activities of a terror organisation, La Dernière Heure reports.

    Related News:

     

    The woman was detained in the Greek island of Corfou, from which she was attempting to reach Syria in August 2017.

    A subsequent investigation revealed that she had been radicalised and participated in distributing Islamic State propaganda on social media.

    She is the second member of Abrini’s family to be targetted by a terrorism investigation. In 2017, the terror suspect’s younger brother, Ibrahim Abrini, was indicted on suspicion of having helped his brother while he was on the run.

    Detained in 2016, Abrini confessed to being the “man in the hat” seen in security footage from Zaventem airport leaving behind a bag of explosives. He was also seen in security footage at a Paris gas station with Salah Abdeslam, a central suspect of the attacks in Paris.

    On Thursday, Abrini was one of four suspects whose pre-trial detention was extended, as the investigation into both attacks, which resulted in a combined death toll of over a hundred victims, continued.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job