E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised...

An e-scooter driver was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle near the Porte de Namur metro station during rush hour at around 8:30 AM.
According to the police, the driver of the e-scooter was not in critical condition.
The vehicle driver went through an orange traffic light, a witness of the accident told Bruzz.
However, the police have not confirmed this and the specific circumstances of the accident remain unclear.
“Regarding the circumstances, I have no further information. We will speak with those who were involved and with witnesses,” said police spokesperson Ilse Van De Keere from the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles zone.
This news comes as Brussels continues to work to better address e-scooter safety issues in the city.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times