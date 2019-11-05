 
E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
    E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    A vehicle hit an e-scooter during rush hour on Tuesday morning, causing the driver of the e-scooter to be brought to hospital. Credit: Belga.

    An e-scooter driver was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle near the Porte de Namur metro station during rush hour at around 8:30 AM.

    According to the police, the driver of the e-scooter was not in critical condition.

    The vehicle driver went through an orange traffic light, a witness of the accident told Bruzz.

    However, the police have not confirmed this and the specific circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

    “Regarding the circumstances, I have no further information. We will speak with those who were involved and with witnesses,” said police spokesperson Ilse Van De Keere from the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles zone.

    This news comes as Brussels continues to work to better address e-scooter safety issues in the city.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

