Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student

The arrested man is suspected of wearing STIB equipment in previous crimes. Credit: Jndemi / Wikipedia

A suspect was arrested Thursday evening in the province of Hainaut concerning the sexual assault case of a ULB student of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) by a man posing as a taxi driver.

On Sunday evening, a ULB student anonymously posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page, warning other students that she had been kidnapped and raped the night before. She then filed a complaint of sexual assault with the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, which was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in Mons.

The arrested man does not have a judicial record but is suspected of other similar incidents, reports Bruzz.

The man is suspected of being involved in similar situations in the past while wearing STIB equipment, according to RTL info.

Evidence suggests the alleged rape could have taken place in La Louvière, the public prosecutor of Mons told RTL info on Tuesday evening. The theory, however, has yet to be confirmed.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office will give more details on the case later today at 4:00 PM.

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times