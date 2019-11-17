 
First snowfall: 1722 number activated for firefighter assistance
Sunday, 17 November, 2019
    First snowfall: 1722 number activated for firefighter assistance

    Sunday, 17 November 2019

    The Federal Public Service (FPS) Interior activated Sunday the number 1722 in anticipation of snow and slush announced by the Royal Meteorological Institute (MRI).

    This number is intended for non-emergency interventions “when no life is potentially at risk but firefighters need to intervene,” the FPS interior said in a statement.

    When a life is in danger, the number 112 remains of application.

    Activation of the number 1722 is preventive. This activation does not bode the severity of the warning and the extent of the damage.
    The Brussels Times

