 
Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium
Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Icy conditions on Monday and Tuesday will especially apply to Liège and Luxembourg. Credit: SmartSign/Flickr.

    Roads and paths will be slippery in some parts of the country on Monday evening and on Tuesday morning due to snow and ice, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) warns.

    The warning runs from Monday at 3:00 PM until Tuesday at 11:00 AM and applies especially to the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg.

    A few centimetres of snow are forecast on Monday evening on Belgian territory near the borders with Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg before dry weather is set to return, the IRM explains.

    In the east of Belgium, freezing fog may form and some patches of ice are expected to persist into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    The first snow of the season already fell in the High Fens, a nature reserve in the Liège province, on Monday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

