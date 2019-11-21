 
Belgium considers weekly controls against human trafficking
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
Latest News:
Carrefour tests paying with fingerprint in Brussels European...
Dozens of rabbit skeletons discovered in dilapidated shed...
STIB user sustains face injury as metro doors...
Belgium considers weekly controls against human trafficking...
The Grand Place Christmas tree arrives in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    Carrefour tests paying with fingerprint in Brussels European District
    Dozens of rabbit skeletons discovered in dilapidated shed in Flemish Brabant
    STIB user sustains face injury as metro doors open while driving again
    Belgium considers weekly controls against human trafficking
    The Grand Place Christmas tree arrives in Brussels
    Couple arrested after man fires several gunshots outside Schaerbeek café
    Truck accident sparks heavy traffic delays on E19 in Brussels direction
    Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation
    Some 700 schools to take part in Zero-Waste Day
    Half day of parental leave per week or whole day per fortnight shows to be clear success
    Only global response will effectively fight gender-based violence, experts stress
    Violations of language legislation surface in Saint-Gilles prison after complaint about rats
    Drunk driver hits cyclist, causes string of accidents and starts fight with witnesses in Antwerp
    Electric De Lijn buses in Bruges not driving because charging stations do not work
    FlixTrain’s arrival in Belgium will not be opposed by SNCB
    Belgium no longer among the 50 countries most impacted by terrorism
    Extinction Rebellion founder criticised for calling the Holocaust ‘like a regular event’
    SNCB wants to increase its train service by 4% from December 2020
    Outbreak of infectious avian disease on Walloon pigeon farm
    ‘Rats crawling over his body day and night,’ detainee experience in Saint-Gilles prison revealed
    View more

    Belgium considers weekly controls against human trafficking

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    The decision follows the tragedy of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck trailer in Britain last month. They had passed through Zeebrugge. Credit: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia

    The Minister of the Interior and Security, Pieter De Crem (CD&V), has instructed the federal police to increase the number of controls on human trafficking, writes Thursday Het Laatste Nieuws.

    By the end of the year, control actions must be organised every week in each province, according to reports.

    The decision follows the tragedy of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a refrigerated truck trailer in Britain last month. They had passed through Zeebrugge.

    “Thanks to the good cooperation between all the services involved, we have dismantled many criminal gangs,” explains Erik Eenaerts, the Minister’s spokesman. “The police are doing well, but the fight against transmigration and trafficking in human beings remains necessary and will therefore be intensified.” “The ports of Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Ghent, among others, as well as motorway areas, are still attractions.”

    Related News

    In mid-November, eight people with an Iraqi nationality were pulled from a cooling container in the port of Zeebrugge in the West Flanders province.

    They were found in the transport zone of the port. “The cooling of the transport had already started, and was supposed to make sure the cargo was permanently kept at a temperature between 0 and 6 degrees,” Frank Demeester, the public prosecutor said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    According to police sources, Pieter De Crem has called for a coordinated control action every week in each province. The Minister’s office did not wish to comment on this information.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job