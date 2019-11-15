 
Eight people pulled from cooling container in Zeebrugge port
Friday, 15 November, 2019
    Friday, 15 November 2019
    Eight people pulled from cooling container in Zeebrugge port

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    The people were taken to the offices of the maritime police for administrative processing and questioning. Credit: Belga

    Eight people with an Iraqi nationality were pulled from a cooling container in the port of Zeebrugge in the West Flanders province on Thursday.

    They are all in good health, announced the public prosecutor’s office of Bruges, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    They were found on Thursday afternoon in the transport zone of the port. “The cooling of the transport had already started, and was supposed to make sure the cargo was permanently kept at a temperature between 0 and 6 degrees,” Frank Demeester, the public prosecutor said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The people were taken to the offices of the maritime police for administrative processing and questioning. The police are trying to trace the transports back to whoever is responsible. “The investigation into the suspects and the place where the people get in the cooling transports is ongoing,” they said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

