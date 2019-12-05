‘Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition’ says Walloon climate minister

It is an illusion to think that the short-term extension of nuclear power is a credible solution. Credit: Pexels

Nuclear power does not belong in the debate on ecological transition, according to Wallonia’s Minister for Climate Philippe Henry (Ecolo) in L’Echo on Thursday.

When asked about postponing by a few years the exit from nuclear energy, the Minister indicated that the problem is that “the nuclear industry would not want an extension of one year or two, but twenty years at least, which would not allow for energy transition.”

“If we really want to extend nuclear, we should be consistent and build new plants. But no-one wants to do that, and it is an illusion to think that the short-term extension of nuclear power is a credible solution,” the ecologist said.

According to Henry, Nuclear power is “paradoxical” and “totally inconsistent” with an ecological transition”. You often hear that nuclear energy transmits very little greenhouse gas, but it is not at “zero” emission (…) not to mention the waste management or the danger (…) the ecological transition is based on renewable energy and thus on decentralized energy production with better management in real-time: microgrids, electric cars, smart meters. Nuclear power is the old world”, he argued.

The introduction of gas power plants in the network to compensate for the nuclear exit is “a necessary evil during the period of transition. But we must limit their use to the strict minimum,” he said.

