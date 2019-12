Air Belgium was forced to scrap its Hong Kong flight links last September, after running them for only a few months. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Air Belgium will start running direct flights to the Caribbean starting on Saturday.

Twice a week starting this weekend, Air Belgium will fly an Airbus A340 from Charleroi airport to the Caribbean, making stops at Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe and Fort-de-France in Martinique.

The new links, which were announced earlier this summer and will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, have already received over 16,000 reservations, according to De Standaard.

The first flight, the plane for which has the words Guadeloupe and Martinique written on it, is expected to take off from Charleroi airport at around 10:45 AM on Saturday morning.

Look at that!!! ✈️😍 You didn’t think we would land in Martinique and Guadeloupe without getting noticed, did you? 🍾🥳 To celebrate our new destinations, we dressed up one of our planes in the colours of the French Antilles 🌴🏖️🦜#AirBelgium #Guadeloupe #Martinique pic.twitter.com/1lk6EgSJMn — Air Belgium (@Airbelgium) December 6, 2019

The links to the Caribbean are expected to continue at the least until the start of September 2020.

This move by Air Belgium marks a serious comeback effort after the airline was forced to stop running flights to Hong Kong last September, after the link had only been up and running for a short time.

When the airline made the announcement during the summer that it was planning on starting routes to the Caribbean, it also expressed hopes to launch flight links to Africa sometime in the future, specifically to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, L’Echo explains.

