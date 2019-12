After only 12 minutes, the Brussels start-up for e-bikes, Cowboy, successfully raised its crowdfunding campaign goal on Tuesday morning.

The start-up succeeded in raising £1.2 million (€1.4 million) only a matter of minutes after the crowdfunding campaign was launched at 9:00 AM.

By around 11:00 AM, 695 investors had given a total of £1.93 million to the campaign, Bruzz explains.

“This is a huge surprise,” said CEO Adrien Roose.

“It was the first time we organised a crowdfunding [campaign] and we didn’t know what to expect. The money will be invested in research and the development of new products,” Roose added.

The CEO continued to say that they have not decided when the crowdfunding campaign will be stopped, or what it’s limit will be.

Cowboy, which was founded in 2017 in Brussels and develops smart e-bikes with a secure digital key, recently announced that its e-bikes can be found on sale at a selection of outlets, including several Fnac, Fiets! and Decathlon stores, whereas beforehand the model was only available for purchase online.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times