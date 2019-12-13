 
Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’, Johnson says
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 December, 2019
Latest News:
Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’,...
Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels...
EU Summit agrees carbon neutrality by 2050 —...
Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence...
Judgement expected today in King Albert II paternity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 December 2019
    Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’, Johnson says
    Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels government
    EU Summit agrees carbon neutrality by 2050 — without Poland
    Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence
    Judgement expected today in King Albert II paternity case
    Strike affects Belgium’s prisons in varying degrees
    Brussels’ Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower to be protected as cultural heritage
    Pope Francis calls for total ‘ecological conversion’
    Four people arrested in police operation in migrant camp in Tournai
    New service number for break downs on Walloon roads from Friday
    Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday
    Flemish Government will subsidise over 600 electric charging stations
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage banned from parking on Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’
    Trump tells Greta Thunberg to ‘chill’ and go to the cinema
    Flemish man faces online abuse after being (wrongly) identified as cyclist from viral video
    Ghent, Leuven and Bruges denounce Poland’s anti-LGBTQ push
    Student association risks suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    As few as two votes could swing the result of municipal elections, researchers show
    Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed
    View more

    Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’, Johnson says

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to a comfortable majority in a snap election, setting th stage for Brexit on 31 January. Credit: © Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured victory in the UK parliamentary elections, earning a decisive majority which he said sets Britain on track for an “irrefutable” Brexit by 31 January.

    Exit polls on Friday confirmed predictions that the Tories would sail past the 326 seats required for a majority in the House of Commons, with live counting by the BBC showing that the Conservatives had secured 364 seats out of the total of 650.

    Johnson, whose success was largely credited to his strong “get Brexit done” campaign, hailed victory in a speech on Friday, expressing joy at having received a “new powerful mandate” to achieve Brexit.

    Johnson had been appointed the leader of the conservative party and stepped into the position of prime minister after Theresa May quit from office, following repeated failures to get Parliament to approve her Brexit deal with the EU.

    “This election means that getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people.” Johnson said, adding that the results “put an end to all those little miserable threats of a second referendum,” Johnson said.

    The results were a crushing setback for the opposition Labour Party, who managed to secure just over 200 seats (203), losing 59 in comparison with the previous legislature.

    The vote also saw the leader of the Remainer Liberal Democrats party step down after voters swept her own seat out from under her in favour of an MP from the Scottish National Party (SNP) which made huge gains in Scotland.

    Johnson said his party would now “work night and day, flat out” to prove voters they were “right in voting for me this time,” and to secure continued support in the future.

    EU Council President and former Belgian premier, Charles Michel, took to Twitter to congratulate Johnson on his victory, adding that the EU was “ready for the next phase” and that it “expected a vote on the withdrawal agreement as soon as possible.”

    The Tories’ new majority will clear the path for approval of the agreement, on which the House of Commons is expected to vote on before Christmas.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job