 
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough...
Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from...
Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow...
Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases,...
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough exercise, report shows
    Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from Belgian state for not stopping them
    Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow polluting cars into Low Emission Zone
    Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases, study finds
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain
    Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys
    Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders
    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
    Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    View more

    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Credit: Federal police

    Spanish police have arrested a Flemish man who was added to Belgium’s list of most wanted fugitives following his escape from the country after being sentenced to prison for murder.

    Kevin De Cooman was found and arrested in the coastal town of Torremolinos, just south of Malaga, on Tuesday evening, the federal police announced Wednesday.

    De Cooman had been sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of manslaughter but had not been allowed to walk free ahead of his summons to prison because he was not deemed a flight risk.

    The Flemish fugitive was found guilty of the 2015 murder of his friend Frederik Heyvaert, whom he shot dead and whose body he hid for days in the trunk of his van, which police discovered only several months after the facts.

    Upon his arrest, De Cooman’s statements to police were inconsistent, as he initially said that his victim committed suicide, but later said he had shot him accidentally while showing him his firearm.

    De Cooman was suspected to have fled abroad and was added to the Most Wanted List in Belgium on 6 November, after he failed to show up in prison and following reports that he no longer had a fixed address in Belgium.

    “Thanks to the support of the Spanish Fugitive Active Search Team [FAST], this fugitive was arrested last night in Torremolinos,” the federal police said in a press release.

    His recent capture brings down the count of convicts who remain at large to 17, according to the federal police’s Most Wanted list.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job