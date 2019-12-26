 
Repatriated IS woman recognises ‘debt’ and will no longer oppose conviction
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Latest News:
First imam training course starts in February...
Repatriated IS woman recognises ‘debt’ and will no...
Brussels sees a record year for tourism...
Three years after failed Turkish coup, hundreds of...
Using cellphone while driving punishable by 116 euro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    First imam training course starts in February
    Repatriated IS woman recognises ‘debt’ and will no longer oppose conviction
    Brussels sees a record year for tourism
    Three years after failed Turkish coup, hundreds of new arrests carried out
    Using cellphone while driving punishable by 116 euro fine
    Forced marriages tripled in Belgium in just 3 years
    21 French worshipers hospitalized following carbon monoxide poisoning in church
    Belgians’ real estate valued at 1,500 billion euros
    Brussels wants to introduce road-pricing
    Pope advocates ‘unconditional love’ in Christmas message
    970 electric buses to be added on Belgian roads
    King Philippe calls for government formation as quickly as possible
    Belgian tax office discovers new leaks
    Belgium suffers severe police shortage, warns senior official
    Slàinte mhath, proost and à votre santé to the Belgian single malt whisky
    Facebook and WhatsApp most popular means to send Christmas greetings
    Sausages from Fresh Concept brand recalled due to Listeria
    Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live
    One person dies following incident at Gare du Luxembourg
    Ghelamco sells Brussels office block for €105 million
    View more

    Repatriated IS woman recognises ‘debt’ and will no longer oppose conviction

    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    A woman affiliated with the Islamic State (not pictured) will no longer appeal her conviction in absentia. Credit: © Belga

    One of the two sisters affiliated with the Islamic State who said they would appeal their prison sentences after their repatriation to Belgium will no longer oppose her conviction.

    The woman, identified as 24-year-old Fatima B. was brought back to Belgium from Syria alongside her sister, 31-year-old Rahma B., and both said they were going to appeal their 5-year prison sentences, delivered in absentia.

    Fatima’s lawyer said his client had reconsidered her decision and was willing to accept her punishment, recognising she had a “debt” to pay, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    “After studying her criminal file, Fatima decided to give up her resistance,” her lawyer said, adding: “She wants to accept her condemnation and wants to undergo her punishment — she realizes she has a debt to our society.”

    Related News:

     

    Both sisters went to Syria between 2013 and 2014, presumably following their husbands, who fought with the terrorist group in Syria.

    In the chaos resulting from the Turkish incursion into Syria at the start of October, both sisters fled a detention camp and entered Turkey before being sent to Belgium by Turkish authorities, who refused to host foreign terrorist fighters.

    Fatima’s sister, Rahma, will uphold her appeal before the court, with her lawyer saying that it was not because she meant to “escape her responsibilities” but because she wished to “explain her story to the court.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job